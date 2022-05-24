Cause of death for 3 American tourists at Sandals Bahamas resort revealed in new report

Send this page to someone via email

The cause of death for three American tourists at an all-inclusive Sandals resort in the Bahamas has officially been released in a new report.

According to the newspaper Nassau Guardian, the American tourists died of carbon monoxide poisoning. Multiple Bahamian outlets have corroborated this claim.

The deaths occurred at the Sandals Emerald Bay resort on the Bahamas’ Great Exuma island on May 6.

Samples from the three victims were taken and sent to a lab in Philadelphia for analysis earlier this month.

Michael Philips, 68, and Robbie Philips, 65, were both found dead in one room. The couple was on vacation from Tennessee.

The third victim, according to police, was Vincent Paul Chiarella, 64, from Florida. His 65-year-old wife, Donnis Chiarella, was also found in the room alive but unwell. She was airlifted to a hospital in Florida for medical treatment. Fox News reported she has since been released from hospital.

According to reports, the couples were staying in different villas next to each other in the same building at the Sandals resort. There was no sign of trauma to the bodies of the deceased.

Sandals Emerald Bay confirmed the tourist’s deaths at the time of the incident.

Sandals has not yet responded publicly to the new reports claiming carbon monoxide poisoning was the cause of death.

The initial autopsies of the three American tourists were completed earlier this month.

Bahamas Minister of Health Dr. Michael Darville told reporters last week the families of the deceased have requested separate, private autopsies also be completed.

Darville told reporters the incident was isolated and there is no broader health concern.

As of this writing, it’s unclear if families or loved ones of the deceased are pursuing compensation or legal action.