3 Americans found dead at Bahamas Sandals resort, 1 more hospitalized

Police are conducting an investigation into the deaths of three American tourists at a Sandals resort in the Bahamas, with one more American transported to hospital.

Acting prime minister Chester Cooper released a statement Friday saying “foul play is not suspected.” The cause of death is currently unknown.

A Statement from the Acting Prime Minister, Hon. Chester Cooper regarding the death of three Americans at a resort property in Exuma. pic.twitter.com/hwe2Ahkvin — Latrae L. Rahming (@latraelrahming) May 6, 2022

Cooper was acting as prime minister for Prime Minister Philip E. Davis, who was absent from the Bahamas at the time.

The identity of the deceased and hospitalized Americans has not been released publicly. The incident occurred at the Sandals Emerald Bay resort on the Bahamas’ Great Exuma island.

According to a report from the Royal Bahamas Police Force, two adult men and one female American were found dead in their villas Friday.

JUST IN: Police are investigating the Sudden Death of two men and a woman Detectives from New Providence are in Exuma investigating the death of two men and a woman. pic.twitter.com/wcI9QTW2XG — Our News Bahamas (@OurNewsRev) May 6, 2022

Police found one man “lying on the ground unresponsive” in a bedroom. Authorities reported no signs of trauma and a doctor pronounced the man dead at the scene.

Upon entering another villa, police found a second man and a woman, both of whom were also unresponsive. Authorities reported the couple both “showed signs of convulsion” though there were no signs of trauma. They were pronounced dead at the scene.

The couple had complained of illness the previous morning and were treated at a nearby medical facility.

Police are awaiting an autopsy report to determine the exact cause of death of the three Americans.

Health Minister Michael Darville told Eyewitness News Bahamas on Saturday some resort patrons had visited a clinic on Thursday with symptoms of nausea and vomiting, though they were treated and left. He confirmed a fourth American tourist was flown to a hospital in New Providence.

JUST IN: The air ambulance carrying an American woman who is being transported to Princess Margaret Hospital from Exuma, touched down in New Providence just after 7pm today. Sandals Emerald Bay officials in Exuma released a statement confirming that three other guests had died. pic.twitter.com/Ke4QvM3ABq — Our News Bahamas (@OurNewsRev) May 7, 2022

Darville added authorities have “some ideas” as to what transpired, but he will await the completion of the investigation before making a public statement.

Health Minister Dr Michael Darville, who led delegation to investigate the deaths of 3 Americans at Sandals on Friday and an American woman airlifted to NP for medical treatment, says the incident appears to be limited to the four guests in a “particular area”. (1/3) pic.twitter.com/ITFPfZgZlA — Eyewitness News Bahamas (@ewnewsbahamas) May 7, 2022

On Sunday, a U.S. State Department spokesperson said they are “closely monitoring local authorities’ investigation into the cause of death.”

Sandals Emerald Bay released a statement confirming the deaths on Friday.

Sandals Emerald Bay Statement It is with deep sadness that we can confirm the passing of three guests at Emerald Bay Resort on May 6, 2022. pic.twitter.com/AJzPojVRKd — Our News Bahamas (@OurNewsRev) May 6, 2022

“A health emergency was initially reported and following our protocols we immediately alerted emergency medical professionals and relevant local authorities to provide support and investigate the situation,” the statement reads.

“We are actively working to support both the investigation as well as guests’ families in every way possible during this difficult time. Out of respect for the privacy of our guests, we cannot disclose further information at the time.”

