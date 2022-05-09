Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Trending

3 Americans found dead at Bahamas Sandals resort, 1 more hospitalized

By Sarah Do Couto Global News
Posted May 9, 2022 10:46 am
View of the 12th hole during the second round of the Korn Ferry Tour's The Bahamas Great Exuma Classic at Sandals Emerald Bay golf course on January 13, 2020 in Great Exuma, Bahamas. View image in full screen
View of the 12th hole during the second round of the Korn Ferry Tour's The Bahamas Great Exuma Classic at Sandals Emerald Bay golf course on Jan. 13, 2020 in Great Exuma, Bahamas. Getty

Police are conducting an investigation into the deaths of three American tourists at a Sandals resort in the Bahamas, with one more American transported to hospital.

Acting prime minister Chester Cooper released a statement Friday saying “foul play is not suspected.” The cause of death is currently unknown.

Story continues below advertisement

Cooper was acting as prime minister for Prime Minister Philip E. Davis, who was absent from the Bahamas at the time.

The identity of the deceased and hospitalized Americans has not been released publicly. The incident occurred at the Sandals Emerald Bay resort on the Bahamas’ Great Exuma island.

Read more: Crews search for 39 missing after suspected human smuggling boat capsizes off Florida

According to a report from the Royal Bahamas Police Force, two adult men and one female American were found dead in their villas Friday.

Police found one man “lying on the ground unresponsive” in a bedroom. Authorities reported no signs of trauma and a doctor pronounced the man dead at the scene.

Story continues below advertisement

Upon entering another villa, police found a second man and a woman, both of whom were also unresponsive. Authorities reported the couple both “showed signs of convulsion” though there were no signs of trauma. They were pronounced dead at the scene.

Trending Stories
Click to play video: 'Watch: Bahamas Junkanoo Legends and friends celebrate culture with electrifying performance' Watch: Bahamas Junkanoo Legends and friends celebrate culture with electrifying performance

The couple had complained of illness the previous morning and were treated at a nearby medical facility.

Police are awaiting an autopsy report to determine the exact cause of death of the three Americans.

Read more: Criminal probe launched as Coast Guard searches for 38 missing off Florida

Health Minister Michael Darville told Eyewitness News Bahamas on Saturday some resort patrons had visited a clinic on Thursday with symptoms of nausea and vomiting, though they were treated and left. He confirmed a fourth American tourist was flown to a hospital in New Providence.

Story continues below advertisement

Darville added authorities have “some ideas” as to what transpired, but he will await the completion of the investigation before making a public statement.

Story continues below advertisement

On Sunday, a U.S. State Department spokesperson said they are “closely monitoring local authorities’ investigation into the cause of death.”

Sandals Emerald Bay released a statement confirming the deaths on Friday.

“A health emergency was initially reported and following our protocols we immediately alerted emergency medical professionals and relevant local authorities to provide support and investigate the situation,” the statement reads.

“We are actively working to support both the investigation as well as guests’ families in every way possible during this difficult time. Out of respect for the privacy of our guests, we cannot disclose further information at the time.”

Advertisement
© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Bahamas tag3 Americans dead Bahamas tag3 Americans dead Sandals tagAmericans dead in Bahamas tagBahamas death tagGreat Exuma island tagResort Bahamas death tagSandals Bahamas tagSandals death tagSandals Emerald Bay tagSandals resort tagSandals resort death tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers