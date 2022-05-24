Motorcyclist dead after single-vehicle crash in Pickering: police

Send this page to someone via email

A 56-year-old motorcyclist is dead after a single-vehicle crash in Pickering Monday evening, police say.

Durham Regional Police said at around 7:16 p.m., officers were called to a collision involving a Kawasaki Ninja motorcycle.

Police said the motorcyclist was travelling west on Taunton Road approaching Brock Road, lost control and struck the metal guardrail on the north side.

The motorcyclist, an Ajax man, died at the scene.

The road was closed in the area for several hours as officers investigated.

Anyone with information about the crash is being asked to contact police at 905-579-1520 ext. 5217.

