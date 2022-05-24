Head-on collision kills female motorcyclist near Edmonton Garrison, charges pending

Send this page to someone via email

A driver is in custody and a woman in her 60s is dead after a head-on collision at the entrance of CFB Edmonton on Monday evening.

RCMP said two people on separate motorcycles were driving north together on Highway 28, when a northbound SUV ahead of them made a U-turn and collided head-on with one of the riders. The other bike was not hit, RCMP said.

The crash happened around 6 p.m. at the intersection of Highway 28 and Township Road 544/Sturgeon Road, which is the entrance to the Edmonton Garrison military base.

Morinville RCMP, along with the military police from the base and EMS, responded to the two-vehicle collision.

The 62-year-old Edmonton woman who was hit was taken with life-threatening injuries by ambulance to an Edmonton hospital, where police said she died.

The 37-year-old man driving the SUV was detained by police, RCMP said.

“Preliminary investigation suggests that driving impairment may be a contributor this head-on collision,” RCMP said, adding a collision reconstructionist was called to the scene.

View image in full screen Scene of a fatal collision between a motorcycle and SUV on Highway 28 at Township Road 544/Sturgeon Road just north of Edmonton on Monday, May 23, 2022. Global News

The intersection was closed, with traffic being diverted east and west along Township Road 544, and south of the collision at Anthony Henday Drive.

The road was expected to remain closed until early Tuesday morning.

RCMP expect more details to be released on Tuesday, once charges are laid before the provincial courts.

