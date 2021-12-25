Woman dies in crash near CFB Edmonton

Send this page to someone via email

One person is dead after a crash on Christmas Eve near Canadian Forces Base Edmonton.

Around 1:45 p.m. on Friday Morinville RCMP received a report that a southbound travelling car lost control and collided head-on with a northbound travelling SUV on Highway 28, between Township Road 542 and Township Road 544.

The Mounties, along with the Military Police from the Edmonton Garrison and EMS responded to the two-vehicle collision.

A woman in her 50s from the Edmonton area died at the scene. The person in the SUV was transported by ground ambulance to an Edmonton-area hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

An RCMP collision reconstructionist was at the scene of the crash which was closed down for several hours.

