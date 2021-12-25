Menu

Crime

Woman dies in crash near CFB Edmonton

By Jessika Guse Global News
Posted December 25, 2021 2:07 pm
File: The side of an Alberta RCMP vehcile. View image in full screen
File: The side of an Alberta RCMP vehcile. Global News

One person is dead after a crash on Christmas Eve near Canadian Forces Base Edmonton.

Around 1:45 p.m. on Friday Morinville RCMP received a report that a southbound travelling car lost control and collided head-on with a northbound travelling SUV on Highway 28, between Township Road 542 and Township Road 544.

The Mounties, along with the Military Police from the Edmonton Garrison and EMS responded to the two-vehicle collision.

A woman in her 50s from the Edmonton area died at the scene. The person in the SUV was transported by ground ambulance to an Edmonton-area hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

An RCMP collision reconstructionist was at the scene of the crash which was closed down for several hours.

© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Crash tagedmonton crash tagHighway 28 tagMorinville RCMP tagCFB Edmonton tagCanadian Forces Base Edmonton tagTownship Road 542 tagEdmonton Garrison Military Police tagTownship Road 544 tag

