Women in hospital after collision with grader in north Edmonton

A woman was taken to hospital after she was involved in a collision with a grader in north Edmonton Wednesday morning.
Edmonton police said the collision happened around 6:30 a.m. near 50 Street and 137 Avenue.
A Ford Focus driven by the 39-year-old was reportedly struck and pushed by a grader driven by a 61-year-old man, police said.
Trending Stories
The woman was then hit by her own vehicle as she attempted to exit it.
She was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries and the EPS major collision investigation section is investigating.
It’s not known if the grader was a contractor or worked for the City of Edmonton. Global News has reached out to the city for more information.
© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Comments