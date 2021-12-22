Menu

Traffic

Women in hospital after collision with grader in north Edmonton

By Karen Bartko Global News
Posted December 22, 2021 2:14 pm
A car and a grader collided near 50 Street and 137 Avenue in north Edmonton on Wednesday, Dec. 22, 2021. View image in full screen
A car and a grader collided near 50 Street and 137 Avenue in north Edmonton on Wednesday, Dec. 22, 2021. Global News

A woman was taken to hospital after she was involved in a collision with a grader in north Edmonton Wednesday morning.

Edmonton police said the collision happened around 6:30 a.m. near 50 Street and 137 Avenue.

A Ford Focus driven by the 39-year-old was reportedly struck and pushed by a grader driven by a 61-year-old man, police said.

Read more: Grader hitting vehicles in southeast Edmonton caught on video

The woman was then hit by her own vehicle as she attempted to exit it.

She was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries and the EPS major collision investigation section is investigating.

It’s not known if the grader was a contractor or worked for the City of Edmonton. Global News has reached out to the city for more information.

