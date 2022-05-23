Calgary Flames Red Lot set to return for Game 4 on Tuesday night

Send this page to someone via email

A sea of red will return to Calgary streets Tuesday, thanks to the reopening of the beloved Red Lot for Game 4 of the Battle of Alberta.

The Red Lot allows thousands of hockey fans to watch playoff games outside together on the Stampede Grounds on multiple large screens for free.

However, the viewing parties for Game 2 and Game 3 of the Edmonton Oilers and Calgary Flames playoff series were cancelled last week due to a storm that tore through the city.

The Flames announced the reopening of the area in a news release Monday evening.

The club added the viewing party will remain a ticketed event. Tickets for the Red Lot are free, but must be obtained in advance.

Tickets for the Red Lot will be available Tuesday at 9 a.m., and can obtained online through Ticketmaster.

“We understand that demand for ‘C of Red Family Viewing Party’ tickets will very likely outweigh supply, and would like to reiterate our tremendous gratitude for the extraordinary support of the C of Red,” the club said.

The community viewing party is slated to open Tuesday at 5:30 p.m. — two hours before the scheduled puck drop.