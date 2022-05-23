SKIP TO MAIN CONTENT
Sports

Calgary Flames Red Lot set to return for Game 4 on Tuesday night

By Demi Knight Global News
Posted May 23, 2022 11:26 pm
Click to play video: 'Extremely high winds cancel Calgary Flames viewing party ahead of Battle of Alberta Game 1' Extremely high winds cancel Calgary Flames viewing party ahead of Battle of Alberta Game 1
The Calgary Flames had to cancel their outdoor viewing party at the Red Lot ahead of Game 1 of the Battle of Alberta due to high winds. Adam MacVicar reports.

A sea of red will return to Calgary streets Tuesday, thanks to the reopening of the beloved Red Lot for Game 4 of the Battle of Alberta.

The Red Lot allows thousands of hockey fans to watch playoff games outside together on the Stampede Grounds on multiple large screens for free.

Click to play video: 'Flames fever to ignite in Calgary ahead of Game 1' Flames fever to ignite in Calgary ahead of Game 1
Flames fever to ignite in Calgary ahead of Game 1 – May 3, 2022

However, the viewing parties for Game 2 and Game 3 of the Edmonton Oilers and Calgary Flames playoff series were cancelled last week due to a storm that tore through the city.

The Flames announced the reopening of the area in a news release Monday evening.

Read more: Storm damage prompts Calgary Flames to cancel Red Lot viewing parties for Game 2 and 3 vs. Oilers

The club added the viewing party will remain a ticketed event. Tickets for the Red Lot are free, but must be obtained in advance.

Tickets for the Red Lot will be available Tuesday  at 9 a.m., and can obtained online through Ticketmaster.

“We understand that demand for ‘C of Red Family Viewing Party’ tickets will very likely outweigh supply, and would like to reiterate our tremendous gratitude for the extraordinary support of the C of Red,” the club said.

The community viewing party is slated to open Tuesday at 5:30 p.m. — two hours before the scheduled puck drop.

