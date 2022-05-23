Medicine Hat police chief resigns for ‘personal and family reasons’

Send this page to someone via email

Medicine Hat’s police chief Mike Worden announced his intention to resign after a year-and-a-half in the position.

The Medicine Hat Police Service (MHPS) confirmed the resignation on Facebook Monday, noting that Worden said he was stepping away from the position due to “personal and family reasons.”

“It was a great honour to lead this organization,” a statement from Worden read in the Facebook post.

“I want to thank the men and women of the MHPS for their dedication and professionalism and the community for their unwavering support.”

In the statement, the MHPS said it “respects his decision” to resign and “will immediately start a search his replacement.”

“We thank Chief Worden and wish him the best in his future endeavours,” the statement read.

Worden was ratified into the position by city council on Nov. 16, 2020, and officially began his role as police chief on Jan. 4, 2021.

Before his appointment to the MHPS, Worden was working as a patrol operations superintendent for the Calgary Police Service, where he oversaw four district offices and more than 550 employees.

Worden had more than 25 years experience with Calgary police.