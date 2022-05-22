Menu

Canada

Small plane makes emergency landing at Vernon Regional Airport

By Taya Fast Global News
Posted May 22, 2022 6:46 pm
A witness told Global News that the landing gear was either never deployed or it failed.
A witness told Global News that the landing gear was either never deployed or it failed. Rick Vanderhoek / Submitted

A small plane had to make an emergency landing at the Vernon Regional Airport on Sunday afternoon.

A witness told Global News the landing gear was either never deployed or may have failed.

Read more: Engine failure causes emergency landing near Vernon airport

“You normally hear planes landing properly,” said Rick Vanderhoek, who witnessed the emergency landing.

“This one [I heard] grinding and I turned and saw the plane skidding down the runway to a complete stop,” he added.
Vanderhoek believes no one was injured.

Global News has reached out to Vernon Regional Airport for more information.

Click to play video: 'An Okanagan man jumps into action to help the two men on board a float plane that crashed landed in Okanagan Lake' An Okanagan man jumps into action to help the two men on board a float plane that crashed landed in Okanagan Lake
An Okanagan man jumps into action to help the two men on board a float plane that crashed landed in Okanagan Lake – Jun 25, 2019
