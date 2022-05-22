Small plane makes emergency landing at Vernon Regional Airport

Send this page to someone via email

A small plane had to make an emergency landing at the Vernon Regional Airport on Sunday afternoon.

A witness told Global News the landing gear was either never deployed or may have failed.

“You normally hear planes landing properly,” said Rick Vanderhoek, who witnessed the emergency landing.

“This one [I heard] grinding and I turned and saw the plane skidding down the runway to a complete stop,” he added.

Vanderhoek believes no one was injured.

Global News has reached out to Vernon Regional Airport for more information.