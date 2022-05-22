SKIP TO MAIN CONTENT
In the news
RADIO
Listen live
The Roy Green Show
12:00 PM - 3:00 PM | 630CHED
LIVE
AdChoices AdChoices

Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Radio - 630CHED

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Sports

Edmonton Oilers expect to be energized by home crowd in Game 3

By Reid Wilkins 630CHED
Posted May 22, 2022 1:42 pm
WATCH ABOVE: Recent news and highlights about the Edmonton Oilers.

Rogers Place should be rowdy Sunday night when the Edmonton Oilers host the Calgary Flames in Game 3 of the playoff series. (630 CHED Face-off Show at 4 p.m., game at 6 p.m.). The series is tied 1-1.

“We know the start is important. I think the crowd should help us out there. Not out to best starts in Calgary. We batted back in both games,” said Ryan Nugent-Hopkins. “Tonight, with the atmosphere and the crowd buzzing, there’s no excuse why we shouldn’t come out flying.”

Read more: Edmonton Oilers come from behind to take Game 2 in Calgary

The Oilers trailed 3-0 six minutes into Game 1 and 2-0 six minutes into Game 2.

“We want to score the first goal. No one sets out with the game plan to find themselves down early,” said head coach Jay Woodcroft.

Story continues below advertisement

“You have to account that the other team does some good stuff, too. For us, it’s just about about making sure we’re bringing a mindset where we want to be on our toes. We don’t want to dip our toe in the water and take the temperature of the game. We know what the temperature of the game is going to be.”

Read more: Oilers’ Duncan Keith turns back the clock to help Edmonton even Battle of Alberta

The Oilers expected lineup is:

Kane – McDavid – Draisaitl

Hyman – Nugent-Hopkins – Puljujarvi

Foegele – McLeod – Yamamoto

Archibald – Ryan – Kassian

Nurse – Ceci

Keith – Bouchard

Kulak – Barrie

Smith

Related News
© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
NHL tagEdmonton sports tagEdmonton Oilers tagCalgary Flames tagStanley Cup Playoffs tagRyan Nugent-Hopkins tagBattle of Alberta tagJay Woodcroft tagEdmonton Oilers2 tagOilers Flames Game 3 tagOiles Flames NHL playoffs tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers