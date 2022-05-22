Train carrying potash derails east of Fort Macleod in southern Alberta

Send this page to someone via email

A train carrying potash derailed in southern Alberta Sunday morning.

Fort Macleod RCMP said police and fire crews were called to the derailment east of Fort Macleod at 8:15 a.m. Police said it happened along Highway 3 between Range Road 251 and Range Road 252.

RCMP said the train was heading west when about 43 cars carrying potash derailed.

There are no injuries or concerns to public safety, the RCMP said. CP Rail has also responded to the incident.

“CP personnel have responded to the scene and recovery operations are under way. The cause of the derailment is under investigation,” read a statement from CP Rail.

The RCMP said traffic along Highway 3 is being rerouted to allow crews to work. The detour is expected to last several hours, police said just before 11:30 a.m.

Story continues below advertisement

Westbound traffic is being diverted onto the shoulder of Highway 3. The public is asked to avoid the area.

Fort Macleod is located about 45 kilometres west of Lethbridge.

Updated highway reports can be found on 511 Alberta.