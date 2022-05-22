Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

Severe thunderstorm watch in effect for parts of New Brunswick

By Rebecca Lau Global News
Posted May 22, 2022 11:29 am
Severe thunderstorm watches have been issued by Environment Canada for parts of New Brunswick.
Severe thunderstorm watches have been issued by Environment Canada for parts of New Brunswick. Environment Canada

Environment Canada has issued severe thunderstorm watches for the western parts of New Brunswick on Sunday afternoon.

The alerts, which were issued at 11:39 a.m., cover Campbellton and Restigouche, Edmundston and Madawaska, Fredericton and Southern York, Grand Falls and Victoria, Mount Carleton-Renous, Oromocto and Sunbury, St. Stephen and Northern Charlotte, Stanley-Doaktown-Blackville Area, and Woodstock and Carleton counties.

Read more: At least 5 dead, thousands without power after severe storm sweeps Ontario, Quebec

According to Environment Canada, conditions are “favourable for the development of dangerous thunderstorms that may be capable of producing damaging wind gusts, damaging hail and torrential rain.”

“There is also a risk of a tornado,” the forecaster said.

Trending Stories

The alert noted that large hail can damage property and cause serious injury, and that strong winds can down trees and blow large vehicles of the roads.

Story continues below advertisement

People are asked to continue monitoring alerts and forecasts issued by Environment Canada.

On Saturday, a severe thunderstorm swept through Ontario and Quebec, killing at least five people. That system left a wake of damage and resulted in power outages for thousands of customers.

Click to play video: 'GTA hit by strong winds, rain and hail as storm moves through region' GTA hit by strong winds, rain and hail as storm moves through region
GTA hit by strong winds, rain and hail as storm moves through region
© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Thunderstorm tagOntario storm tagnew brunswick thunderstorm watch tagnew brunswick environment canada tagnew brunswick thunderstorm tagnew brunswick tornado tagthunderstorm ontario tagthunderstorm warning new brunswick tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers