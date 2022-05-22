Severe thunderstorm watch in effect for parts of New Brunswick

Send this page to someone via email

Share this item on Twitter

Share this item via WhatsApp

Share this item on Facebook

Environment Canada has issued severe thunderstorm watches for the western parts of New Brunswick on Sunday afternoon.

The alerts, which were issued at 11:39 a.m., cover Campbellton and Restigouche, Edmundston and Madawaska, Fredericton and Southern York, Grand Falls and Victoria, Mount Carleton-Renous, Oromocto and Sunbury, St. Stephen and Northern Charlotte, Stanley-Doaktown-Blackville Area, and Woodstock and Carleton counties.

According to Environment Canada, conditions are “favourable for the development of dangerous thunderstorms that may be capable of producing damaging wind gusts, damaging hail and torrential rain.”

“There is also a risk of a tornado,” the forecaster said.

The alert noted that large hail can damage property and cause serious injury, and that strong winds can down trees and blow large vehicles of the roads.

Story continues below advertisement

People are asked to continue monitoring alerts and forecasts issued by Environment Canada.

On Saturday, a severe thunderstorm swept through Ontario and Quebec, killing at least five people. That system left a wake of damage and resulted in power outages for thousands of customers.

2:18 GTA hit by strong winds, rain and hail as storm moves through region GTA hit by strong winds, rain and hail as storm moves through region