Canada

Uxbridge declares state of emergency in wake of severe damage from Ontario storm

By Isaac Callan Global News
Posted May 22, 2022 10:26 am
Click to play video: 'At least 2 dead after severe storm hits Ontario' At least 2 dead after severe storm hits Ontario
WATCH: At least two people are dead after a severe thunderstorm moved through parts of southern Ontario, with the weather system also hitting the Ottawa area. One of the hardest hit areas is the Township of Uxbridge, an hour northeast of Toronto, which has declared a local state of emergency after the storm wrought significant damage. Morganne Campbell reports.

A town in Durham Region has declared a state of emergency following a deadly storm that lashed southern Ontario with dangerously high winds, rain and hail.

On Saturday, the Town of Uxbridge, about an hour northeast of Toronto, declared a state of emergency as a result of the damage left by storm winds that reached over 130 km/hour in some parts of the province.

“Widespread power outages are occurring,” the statement said. “Many roads are closed throughout the Uxbridge.”

Read more: GTA, Southern Ontario feeling effects of severe thunder storm

The storm was severe enough for Environment Canada to issue a broadcast-intrusive emergency alert that goes out to television, radio stations and mobile phones.

At least five people died in Ontario and Quebec as a result of the storm, with the first fatality reported in Brampton, Ont., where a woman in her 70s died after being struck by parts of a large tree.

Read more: At least 5 dead, thousands without power after severe storm sweeps Ontario, Quebec

In Uxbridge, the town banned outdoor fires to minimize potential distractions for its stretched emergency crews.

“Township Emergency responders are deployed to assist with storm damage,” a tweet read. “A fire ban assists emergency response by reducing the need to respond to recreational fire-related incidents.”

The advanced polling station in the town for Ontario’s upcoming provincial election was also closed “until further notice” on Sunday morning due to power outages.

— With files from The Canadian Press

