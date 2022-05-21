Menu

Weather

At least 2 dead after severe thunderstorm sweeps through southern Ontario

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted May 21, 2022 6:28 pm
Click to play video: 'GTA hit by strong winds, rain and hail as storm moves through region' GTA hit by strong winds, rain and hail as storm moves through region
A strong storm system moving through the Greater Toronto Area brought rain, hail and high-speed winds to parts of the region, with tree branches brought down in parts of the Ontario capital and pea-sized hail in Pickering.

At least two people are dead after a massive thunderstorm swept across much of southern Ontario today.

Peel Regional Police say a woman died after being hit by a toppled tree in Brampton, Ont.

Read more: Ontario storm: Brampton woman in her 70s dead after hit by a tree

Ontario Provincial Police also say one person was killed and two others were injured after a tree fell on a camping trailer near Pinehurst Lake in Waterloo Region.

Trending Stories

The storm, which cut through a wide swath of southern Ontario on the first day of the May long weekend, also left thousands without power, according to Hydro One.

The storm was severe enough for Environment Canada to issue a broadcast-intrusive emergency alert that goes out to television and radio stations and mobile phones.

Read more: 1 dead, 2 injured at Pinehurst Conservation Area after Ontario storm

Environment Canada meteorologist Daniel Liota says the winds of 132 kilometres per hour measured at the Kitchener, Ont. airport were enough of a risk to property and life to trigger the alert warning.

More coming…

