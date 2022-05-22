SKIP TO MAIN CONTENT
Sports

Winnipeg Ice take Game 2 against Edmonton Oil Kings 5-1

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted May 22, 2022 11:12 am
File: WHL logo. View image in full screen
File: WHL logo. The Canadian Press

Mikey Milne wasted no time turning heartbreak into extra hustle on Saturday, scoring three goals and leading his Winnipeg ICE to a 5-1 victory over the Edmonton Oil Kings in the Western Hockey League playoffs.

The ICE, 5-4 overtime losers at Wayne Fleming Arena on Friday, scored three power-play goals and an empty-netter in the third period Saturday to snap a 1-1 tie and even their best-of-seven Eastern Conference final series at one game apiece.

Owen Pederson and Maximilian Streule also scored for Winnipeg. Logan Dowhaniuk had the lone Edmonton goal. The Oil Kings outshot the ICE 36-23, but Winnipeg received solid netminding Gage Alexander. Game 3 is Monday in Edmonton.

Meanwhile in Kamloops, B.C., the Seattle Thunderbirds defeated the Kamloops Blazers 4-1 to earn a split on the road in their Western Conference final series. Kamloops won Friday’s series opener 5-2 at the Sandman Centre.

Conner Roulette scored twice for Seattle – including an empty-net goal late in the game – with singles chipped in by Lucas Ciona and Sam Oremba. Logan Stankoven replied for the Blazers, who outshot the Thunderbirds 41-27.

Game 3 in the series is Tuesday in Seattle.

© 2022 The Canadian Press
