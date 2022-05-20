Edmonton Oil Kings prevail against Winnipeg Ice in Game 1 with 5-4 OT win

Send this page to someone via email

Forward Tyler Horstmann scored in overtime to give the Edmonton Oil Kings a 5-4 win against the Winnipeg Ice Friday night.

The win means the Oil Kings remain unbeaten during the 2022 playoffs and the road victory saw the team take a 1-0 series lead in the WHL Eastern Conference final.

🚨 #OILKINGS WIN! 🚨 Winnipeg mishandles the puck and Tyler Horstmann ends this for your #OilKings! #horsinaround Final Score: EDM 5 WPG 4 (OT)

Shots: 40-26 EDM

PPs: EDM 1/4 WPG 2/6 Stay tuned for post-game reaction! #TheKingdom | #ChaseTheCrown | 👑👑👑👑👑👑👑👑👑 pic.twitter.com/JjWfQieqte — y – Edmonton Oil Kings (@EdmOilKings) May 21, 2022

Horstmann, who also recorded an assist in the game, was named the first star of the game. Oil Kings forward Dylan Guenther scored two goals, recorded an assist and was named the second star while Ice defenceman Benjamin Zloty, who scored two goals, was named the third star.

Oil Kings netminder Sebastian Cossa stopped 22 of 26 shots to earn the win. Edmonton outshot Winnipeg 40 to 26.

Edmonton went 1-for-4 on the power play while Winnipeg went 2-for-6.

More to come…