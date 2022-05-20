Menu

Canada

Edmonton Oil Kings prevail against Winnipeg Ice in Game 1 with 5-4 OT win

By Phil Heidenreich Global News
Posted May 20, 2022 11:07 pm
WATCH ABOVE: Some recent videos from the world of hockey.

Forward Tyler Horstmann scored in overtime to give the Edmonton Oil Kings a 5-4 win against the Winnipeg Ice Friday night.

READ MORE: Unbeaten Edmonton Oil Kings prepare for WHL Eastern Conference final against Winnipeg Ice

The win means the Oil Kings remain unbeaten during the 2022 playoffs and the road victory saw the team take a 1-0 series lead in the WHL Eastern Conference final.

Horstmann, who also recorded an assist in the game, was named the first star of the game. Oil Kings forward Dylan Guenther scored two goals, recorded an assist and was named the second star while Ice defenceman Benjamin Zloty, who scored two goals, was named the third star.

Oil Kings netminder Sebastian Cossa stopped 22 of 26 shots to earn the win. Edmonton outshot Winnipeg 40 to 26.

Edmonton went 1-for-4 on the power play while Winnipeg went 2-for-6.

More to come…

