Unbeaten Edmonton Oil Kings prepare for WHL Eastern Conference final series against Winnipeg Ice

The Edmonton Oil Kings have yet to lose in the 2022 post-season as the team prepares to play against the Winnipeg Ice in the Western Hockey League‘s Eastern Conference final.

The Oil Kings have known they will be facing off against the Ice since Winnipeg beat the Moose Jaw Warriors 6-3 in Game 5 of that series on Friday. Matthew Savoie helped the Manitoba team advance to the next round with two goals in the game.

The Oil Kings had already advanced after sweeping the Red Deer Rebels in four games.

When the puck drops at Wayne Fleming Arena in Winnipeg on Friday to start the Eastern Conference final, it will mark the beginning of a best-of-seven battle between the two teams that had the best records in the WHL’s 2021-22 regular season. The Ice finished with 111 points while the Oil Kings ended the season with 104 points.

The series features an intriguing special teams matchup as the WHL team with the best power play in the regular season (Winnipeg Ice: 27.4 per cent) goes toe to toe with the team that had the league’s best penalty kill (Edmonton Oil Kings: 84.3 per cent).

In the regular season, the Oil Kings fared well against the Ice, going 3-1-0-0.

The last time the teams met was in 2013 when the Ice were still based in Cranbrook, B.C., and were called the Kootenay Ice.

Oil Kings forward Dylan Guenther has led the way offensively for Edmonton this post-season, recording nine goals and three assists in just eight playoff games. Ice centre Zachary Benson leads Winnipeg in scoring this post-season with eight goals and 10 assists in just 10 games.

In goal, Sebastian Cossa (8-0) is the only netminder who has been between the pipes for the Oil Kings this post-season. He has helped his team avoid a loss by maintaining a 1.48 goals-against average and .932 save percentage over eight games.

Like Cossa has for the Oil Kings, Daniel Hauser (8-2) has occupied the Ice’s net for the entire 2022 post-season so far, putting together a 1.81 goals-against average and a .922 save percentage over 10 games.