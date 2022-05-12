Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Radio - 630CHED

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Sports

Edmonton Oil Kings win 4-2, complete series sweep of Red Deer Rebels

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted May 12, 2022 1:41 am

Dylan Guenther scored two goals and assisted on another to lead the Edmonton Oil Kings to a 4-2 win and 4-0 series sweep of the Red Deer Rebels Wednesday in the WHL.

The victory improves Edmonton’s record to 8-0 during the post-season as it only needed four games to knock out the Lethbridge Hurricanes in the first round.

Carter Souch scored the game-winning goal 39 seconds into the second period and also added an assist for the Oil Kings.

Read more: Edmonton Oil Kings take 3-0 series lead with 5-4 OT win over Red Deer Rebels

Rebels goalie Connor Ungar stopped 47 of 51 shots and Jhett Larson and Blake Gustafson each scored for Red Deer.

Trending Stories

The Oil Kings were the No. 2 seeded team in the Eastern Conference and finished with 104 points this season, the second-most in the league.

Story continues below advertisement

They’ll see the winner of the Winnipeg Ice-Moose Jaw Warriors series in the Eastern Conference final.

Winnipeg and Moose Jaw also played Wednesday as the Ice beat the Warriors 5-3 to take a commanding 3-1 lead. Winnipeg will have a chance to close things out and meet Edmonton in the conference final on Friday back home.

Read more: Hurricanes’ season over after Oil Kings complete sweep

There was one other game in action Wednesday. The Seattle Thunderbirds blanked the Portland Winterhawks 5-0 to get on the board in their second-round playoff series. Seattle now only trails 2-1.

Game 4 between those two teams will go on Friday.

© 2022 The Canadian Press
WHL tagEdmonton Oil Kings tagRed Deer Rebels tagEdmonton Oil Kings win tagOil Kings beat Red Deer Rebels tagOil Kings series sweep tagOil Kings WHL tagOil Kings win tagWHL series tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers