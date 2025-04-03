Menu

Sports

Oil Kings’ victory over Raiders has them 1 win away from advancing to 2nd round of WHL playoffs

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted April 3, 2025 10:22 am
1 min read
WATCH ABOVE: Highlights from Game 4 of the playoff series between the Oil Kings and the Raiders.
Adam Jecho’s second-period goal was the eventual winner as the Oil Kings held off Prince Albert with a 3-2 win on Wednesday night.

Edmonton has a 3-1 lead in the best-of-seven series.

Lukas Sawchyn and Gavin Hodnett also scored as the Oil Kings built an early 3-0 lead.

Rilen Kovacevic and Niall Crocker had goals in the final 10 minutes of play as the Raiders mounted a late comeback.

Game 5 of the first-round WHL playoff series will be played on Friday in Prince Albert.

© 2025 The Canadian Press

