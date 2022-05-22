Menu

Politics

Where the Ontario leaders are on the campaign trail for May 22

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted May 22, 2022 9:12 am
Click to play video: 'Ontario party leaders hit the campaign trail with new promises' Ontario party leaders hit the campaign trail with new promises
WATCH: With less than two weeks to go until the election, Ontario party leaders are focusing on gun laws, healthcare, housing and farmland. Ahmar Khan reports.

Here’s where the leaders of Ontario’s main political parties are today:

Progressive Conservative Leader Doug Ford

Bracebridge, Ont.: Makes campaign stop. 11 a.m.

Riding of Vaughan-Woodbridge: doorknocking. Time not specified

NDP Leader Andrea Horwath

Toronto: Announces a plan to hire more health care workers. 10 a.m. Toronto Centre Hotel, 225 Front St. W, Ballroom B

Liberal Leader Steven Del Duca

Thunder Bay, Ont.: Visits local small businesses. 9:15 a.m. Goods & Co, 251 Red River Road

Thunder Bay: Visits with Fort William First Nation Chief Peter Collins. 10 a.m.

Thunder Bay: Visits local deli. 11:20 a.m. Fresco’s Deli, 116 Frederica Street E

Sudbury, Ont.: Makes announcement on the opioid crisis. 3:15 p.m. Hilton Garden Inn, 475 Barry Downe Road

Sudbury: Photo op at The Big Nickel. 4:20 p.m. Big Nickel, 122 Big Nickel Road

Green Party Leader Mike Schreiner

Virtual: Hosts panel on protecting farmland, supporting farmers and addressing rising grocery prices. 11 a.m.

© 2022 The Canadian Press
