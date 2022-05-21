RCMP seek help identifying suspects in QEII drive-by shooting

Send this page to someone via email

Olds RCMP is asking for the public’s assistance in identifying two people of interest from a drive-by shooting on an Alberta Highway earlier this month.

Police said the incident occurred on May 11, around 7 p.m., along the QEII between Highway 582 at the Didsbury overpass and Highway 27 at the Olds overpass.

Two vehicles were travelling northbound in the right lane when the suspect vehicle accelerated to overtake the victim and pulled alongside them in the left lane, police said.

While the vehicles were side-by-side, a gun was pointed and “multiple rounds were discharged” at the victim’s vehicle, said the RCMP.

Police did not say if anyone was injured as a result of the shooting.

Story continues below advertisement

They are looking to identify the driver and passenger of the suspect vehicle and describe the driver as a man in his mid-to-late 20s with a short black beard, who was wearing a black baseball cap at the time of the incident. The passenger is described as a woman with dark hair. Police added the suspect vehicle was a grey or black two-door sports car.

Anyone who witnessed the shooting or was in the area at the time of the incident is asked to contact Olds RCMP at 403-556-3323 or anonymously through Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS).

Police are also requesting dashboard camera footage from anyone travelling on the QEll north between Highway 582 and Highway 27 on Wednesday, May 11, between the hours of 6 and 8 p.m.