Crime

Calgary police investigate alleged drive-by shooting in northeast

By Allison Bench Global News
Posted January 2, 2022 8:21 pm
In this file photo, police tape is shown cordoning off a crime scene. View image in full screen
In this file photo, police tape is shown cordoning off a crime scene. Larry MacDougal / The Canadian Press Images

Calgary police are investigating an alleged drive-by shooting in the city’s northeast.

Officers said the incident happened Saturday evening, on Falworth Place, a cul-de-sac in the Falconridge neighbourhood.

There were multiple bullet holes spotted in windows on the street.

Police said there were no injuries and they had no information about a suspect or vehicle description.

Anyone with information should contact Calgary police.

