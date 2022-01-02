Calgary police investigate alleged drive-by shooting in northeast

Send this page to someone via email

Calgary police are investigating an alleged drive-by shooting in the city’s northeast.

Officers said the incident happened Saturday evening, on Falworth Place, a cul-de-sac in the Falconridge neighbourhood.

There were multiple bullet holes spotted in windows on the street.

Police said there were no injuries and they had no information about a suspect or vehicle description.

Anyone with information should contact Calgary police.