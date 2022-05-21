Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

Kelowna’s Knox Mountain Hill Climb returns

By Darrian Matassa-Fung Global News
Posted May 21, 2022 8:15 pm
Click to play video: 'Kelowna’s Knox Mountain Hill Climb returns after two year hiatus' Kelowna’s Knox Mountain Hill Climb returns after two year hiatus
It's the 63th annual Leavitt Machinery Knox Mountain Hill Climb, where over 30 different vehicles race up the mountain side, weaving through nine tight turns and climbing more than 244 vertical metres.

Kelowna’s north end neighbourhood is alive this weekend as hundreds of spectators from across the region gathered at Kelowna’s Knox Mountain.

It’s the 63th annual Leavitt Machinery Knox Mountain Hill Climb, where over 30 different vehicles race up the mountain-side, weaving through nine tight turns and climbing more than 244 vertical metres.

It’s the grand return of the annual competition as it hasn’t taken place in over two years.

Read more: Some RVers say high gasoline prices could keep them closer to home

“It’s an amazing turnout. I think there’s been a lot of pent-up demand and desire to get out into the community, both in terms of coming out here, watching and participating,” said Bryan Fulton, the head organizer of the event.

Story continues below advertisement

Spectators of all ages were out enjoying the nice weather and of course, some fast cars.

“We’ve been living in Kelowna for more than ten years and we’ve actually never been to this event, so just enjoying the weather and checking it out, lots of fun, blew away my expectations actually,” said Kelowna resident Nuri Fisher.

Read more: Fines, warnings for 20 drivers en route to Calgary sports car rally: B.C. RCMP

“It’s very great to see it on again. My dad started bringing me here in the 60s, so my son is coming here with me and he’ll have to carry on the tradition as he’s got a daughter on the way,” said Kevin Edge, a Summerland resident.

David Neveaux, a competitor from the Lower Mainland has been coming for more than 20 years. He says the history of the event is what keeps him coming back.

“It’s been running for over 60 years, and it used to be gravel,” said Neveaux.

“Some of the great Indy drivers and Nascar drivers used to compete here. There’s a lot of history here, and it’s a pretty big deal for a lot of people.”

The event runs all weekend.

Story continues below advertisement
Click to play video: 'UBC Okanagan research could help target wildfire mitigation' UBC Okanagan research could help target wildfire mitigation
UBC Okanagan research could help target wildfire mitigation
Related News
Kelowna tagcentral okanagan tagCity of Kelowna tagknox mountain tagKnox Mountain Hill Climb tagKelowna hill climb tagKelowna racing tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers