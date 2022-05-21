Menu

Canada

Fines, warnings for 20 drivers en route to Calgary sports car rally: B.C. RCMP

By Doyle Potenteau Global News
Posted May 21, 2022 6:15 pm
Police say the vehicles were travelling from Vancouver to Calgary, and that they began receiving many calls about erratic driving along the Trans-Canada Highway.
Police say the vehicles were travelling from Vancouver to Calgary, and that they began receiving many calls about erratic driving along the Trans-Canada Highway. Golden RCMP

Nearly two-dozen high-end vehicles were pulled over earlier this month, say police in B.C.’s southeast region, following numerous complaints of erratic driving along the Trans-Canada Highway.

According to the B.C. RCMP and B.C. Highway Patrol, the 20 cars were en route from Vancouver to Calgary on May 6 for an event called the RCS Rally.

The vehicles were pulled over near Golden, after police say complaints about the cars began pouring into the RCMP’s call centre that morning.

“Callers described the cars as driving erratically, passing unsafely over double-solid lines and into oncoming traffic, driving at excessive speeds, and having a total disregard for public safety,” said the RCMP.

Police in Revelstoke gave the Golden detachment the heads up. Two Highway Patrol officers in Golden and one Golden RCMP member set up a check-stop near Quartz Creek on the Trans-Canada to intercept the convoy.

“The three officers stopped 20 cars, all with decals identifying them as part of an organized RCS Rally,” said the RCMP, adding all the drivers were cooperative and told police where they were heading.

Police say violation tickets and warnings for vehicle defects were issued.

“We are all for organized events like these, but participants still need to follow the rules of the road and help ensure the safety of the other motorists travelling around them,” said Const. Mark Tataryn with Highway Patrol in Golden.

“Those who fail to abide by the rules put themselves and innocent motorists at risk and may find themselves the subject of tickets, vehicle impoundment and, where evidence supports it, criminal charges.”

Tataryn continued, saying “it’s fortunate in this case that the vehicles were stopped before anyone was injured.”

An eight-minute video titled RCS Rally Vancouver to Calgary 2022 can be viewed on YouTube.

