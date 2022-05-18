Winnipeg motorcyclist criminally charged after racking up more than $27K in speeding tickets

Send this page to someone via email

A Winnipeg man has been charged criminally after police say he was caught speeding past red light cameras nearly 50 times in just over four months.

Police say the traffic unit began an extensive investigation after the same sports motorcycle was caught by the cameras hitting high speeds through city intersections 48 times between May and September last year.

They say on average the motorcyclist was going 39 km/h over the speed limit through all the alleged offences, but noted on one occasion the suspect was caught going 180 km/h in a 60 km/h zone.

In all, the accused would have accumulated $27,116 in tickets, police said in a release Wednesday.

Story continues below advertisement

1:41 Manitoba seeing rise in fatal crashes, RCMP say Manitoba seeing rise in fatal crashes, RCMP say

But instead of fines, police say the suspect has been handed criminal charges and will need to answer to a judge.

A 23-year-old man was arrested at a home in the Radisson neighbourhood Tuesday, where police say a motorcycle was also seized.

He is charged with dangerous operation of a conveyance under the criminal charge and several other offences under the Highway Traffic Act, including speeding, driving carelessly, driving while suspended, and using an inactive license plate.

The accused has been released on a promise to appear in court.