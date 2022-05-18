Menu

Crime

Winnipeg motorcyclist criminally charged after racking up more than $27K in speeding tickets

By Shane Gibson Global News
Posted May 18, 2022 3:16 pm
Winnipeg police say a 23-year-old man is facing criminal charges after a motorcyclist was caught speeding through red light cameras 48 times in just over four months last year. View image in full screen
Winnipeg police say a 23-year-old man is facing criminal charges after a motorcyclist was caught speeding through red light cameras 48 times in just over four months last year. Global News

A Winnipeg man has been charged criminally after police say he was caught speeding past red light cameras nearly 50 times in just over four months.

Police say the traffic unit began an extensive investigation after the same sports motorcycle was caught by the cameras hitting high speeds through city intersections 48 times between May and September last year.

Read more: Manitoba man dinged with over $1,100 in fines for speeding on icy highway

They say on average the motorcyclist was going 39 km/h over the speed limit through all the alleged offences, but noted on one occasion the suspect was caught going 180 km/h in a 60 km/h zone.

In all, the accused would have accumulated $27,116 in tickets, police said in a release Wednesday.

But instead of fines, police say the suspect has been handed criminal charges and will need to answer to a judge.

A 23-year-old man was arrested at a home in the Radisson neighbourhood Tuesday, where police say a motorcycle was also seized.

Read more: Manitoba RCMP say extreme highway speeding ‘has to stop’ in year with heavy fatalities

He is charged with dangerous operation of a conveyance under the criminal charge and several other offences under the Highway Traffic Act, including speeding, driving carelessly, driving while suspended, and using an inactive license plate.

The accused has been released on a promise to appear in court.

