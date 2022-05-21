Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Fire

Multiple beach structures involved in suspicious fire: Kelowna Fire Department

By Doyle Potenteau Global News
Posted May 21, 2022 2:17 pm
The Kelowna Fire Department says crews extinguished multiple beach structures that were burning early Saturday. The fire department is calling the incident suspicious. View image in full screen
The Kelowna Fire Department says crews extinguished multiple beach structures that were burning early Saturday. The fire department is calling the incident suspicious. Global News

A fire in Kelowna’s Lower Mission neighbourhood early Saturday has been called suspicious.

The Kelowna Fire Department says crews rushed to 4770 Crighton Road at 5:22 a.m., following a report of a structure fire.

“The first arriving officer located multiple outdoor beach structures fully involved and (fire) spreading to surrounding trees,” said the fire department.

Read more: A report into Lytton, B.C., wildfire suggests more community fireproofing needed

With help from the marine unit, the beach-front fires were extinguished.

Trending Stories

“RCMP are aware of the situation and the fire is suspicious in nature,” said the fire department.

In all, three fire engines, one water tender, two rescue vehicles, a command unit and 20 personnel were on scene.

Story continues below advertisement
Click to play video: 'Open House: Protecting your home from wildfires' Open House: Protecting your home from wildfires
Open House: Protecting your home from wildfires
© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Crime tagKelowna tagOkanagan tagcentral okanagan tagKelowna Fire Department tagStructure Fire tagMission Neighbourhood tagBeach Fire tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers