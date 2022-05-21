Multiple beach structures involved in suspicious fire: Kelowna Fire Department

Send this page to someone via email

Share this item on Twitter

Share this item via WhatsApp

Share this item on Facebook

A fire in Kelowna’s Lower Mission neighbourhood early Saturday has been called suspicious.

The Kelowna Fire Department says crews rushed to 4770 Crighton Road at 5:22 a.m., following a report of a structure fire.

“The first arriving officer located multiple outdoor beach structures fully involved and (fire) spreading to surrounding trees,” said the fire department.

With help from the marine unit, the beach-front fires were extinguished.

“RCMP are aware of the situation and the fire is suspicious in nature,” said the fire department.

In all, three fire engines, one water tender, two rescue vehicles, a command unit and 20 personnel were on scene.

Story continues below advertisement

3:34 Open House: Protecting your home from wildfires Open House: Protecting your home from wildfires