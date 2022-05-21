Doug Ford promises 1.5 million homes over 10 years in London, Ont.

Send this page to someone via email

The leader of the Progressive Conservatives, Doug Ford, made a stop in London, Ont., late Saturday morning, promising to keep the cost of homes down.

Ford says the plan is to build 1.5 million new homes over 10 years.

“Our PC government broke ground on a record number of new homes,” said Ford. “With more than 100,000 homes in only 12 months, that’s the highest level of new housing starts in a year since 1987.”

“Last year, our PC government reached a 30-year record for rental housing construction for the most units built in a single year since 1991,” Ford continued.

In addition, Ford says a re-elected PC government will also update its Housing Supply Action Plan annually to implement strategies to build homes faster.

“The Liberals and NDP talk a big game about solving Ontario’s housing supply crisis, hoping Ontarians weren’t paying attention to the 15 years they spent creating it,” added Ford. “Our plan to get shovels in the ground to build 1.5 million new homes will help keep costs down for families by building the supply that meets homeownership demand.”

First released in November 2020, the NDP housing plan has since been updated to include home equity loans to help first-time buyers with a down payment. An NDP government would offer the loans to first-time buyers from households making up to $200,000 a year for up to 10 per cent of the purchase price.

The Ontario Liberals promised to build “at least” 1.5 million new homes over 10 years. It is the same figure the PCs committed to in the Housing Affordability Task Force’s 2022 report. As part of its commitment, the Liberal Party said it will build at least 138,000 “deeply affordable” houses, which will include 22,000 homes for Indigenous people.

— With files from Global News and The Canadian Press

