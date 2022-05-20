Menu

Crime

Quebec Halloween attacker who used sword found guilty of 1st degree murder

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted May 20, 2022 3:07 pm
Carl Girouard, is seen in an undated police handout photo received April 14, 2022. View image in full screen
Carl Girouard, is seen in an undated police handout photo received April 14, 2022. Quebec City police/The Canadian Press

A man who used a sword to kill and maim victims in Quebec City’s historic district on Halloween night 2020 has been found guilty of murder.

Carl Girouard, 26, was convicted on two counts of first-degree murder and five counts of attempted murder.

Girouard had admitted to the acts, but his defence lawyer argued his client was not criminally responsible due to a mental disorder and could not tell right from wrong.

Read more: Psychiatrist says Quebec Halloween stabbing suspect fell between cracks in system

The Crown countered that the killings were premeditated and that Girouard was aware of his actions that night.

An 11-member jury had to decide whether Girouard was not criminally responsible or was guilty of first-degree murder, second-degree murder or manslaughter.

It returned with its verdicts today after five days of deliberations.

More coming.

© 2022 The Canadian Press
