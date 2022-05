Quebec Halloween attacker who used sword found guilty of 1st degree murder

Send this page to someone via email

A man who used a sword to kill and maim victims in Quebec City’s historic district on Halloween night 2020 has been found guilty of murder.

Carl Girouard, 26, was convicted on two counts of first-degree murder and five counts of attempted murder.

Girouard had admitted to the acts, but his defence lawyer argued his client was not criminally responsible due to a mental disorder and could not tell right from wrong.

The Crown countered that the killings were premeditated and that Girouard was aware of his actions that night.

An 11-member jury had to decide whether Girouard was not criminally responsible or was guilty of first-degree murder, second-degree murder or manslaughter.

It returned with its verdicts today after five days of deliberations.

More coming.