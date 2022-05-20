Menu

Politics

High gas prices front and centre in Ontario election as NDP propose cap, regulation

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted May 20, 2022 12:40 pm
Click to play video: 'GTA gas prices hit record high $2.09 per litre' GTA gas prices hit record high $2.09 per litre
WATCH ABOVE: The soaring prices come just days ahead of the Victoria Day long weekend. Experts say $2 per litre for regular gas could be the new normal. Marianne Dimain reports.

TORONTO — Ontario’s political parties are offering differing visions for how to address the high cost of gasoline, with the NDP proposing to cap and regulate prices.

The New Democrats say they would regulate retail and wholesale mark-up of gas prices, getting the Ontario Energy Board to set a weekly price that includes reasonable profits for gas companies.

But Liberal Leader Steven Del Duca says regulating gas prices doesn’t actually work, and the NDP plan would just put a weekly cap on gas prices instead of an overall way of preventing increases.

Read more: Average gas price tops $2 a litre in Canada for the 1st time

The Ontario Energy Board commissioned a report that found in 2017 that regulation doesn’t necessarily benefit consumers and in some provinces, regulation has resulted in higher prices.

The Progressive Conservatives have passed legislation while in government to implement a 5.7-cent cut to the gas tax for six months starting July 1.

The NDP has pledged to repeal that cut, while the Liberals say they would keep it in place.

Click to play video: 'Gas prices soar over $2/Litre mark in Peterborough area' Gas prices soar over $2/Litre mark in Peterborough area
Gas prices soar over $2/Litre mark in Peterborough area
