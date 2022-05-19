B.C. 15-year-old makes history as first female selected in WHL Bantam Draft

Send this page to someone via email

A North Vancouver 15-year-old athlete has made history as the first-ever female hockey player to be chosen in the WHL Bantam Draft.

Chloe Primerano, who plays defence for the Burnaby Winter Club U15 Prep team, was drafted 268th overall in the 13th round by the Vancouver Giants.

“I was driving home from school with my mom in the car, and I just, I was just praying for it,” Primerano said.

“And it just happened, and I was in shock, honestly.”

"Chloe's play this season in the top U15 league in Canada made her fully deserving of this selection today. "The Vancouver Giants are happy to recognize her strong play by drafting her to the Western Hockey League." – Barclay Parneta, GM of the Vancouver Giants pic.twitter.com/KMDhCjqGdV — The WHL (@TheWHL) May 19, 2022

Primerano, who describes herself as a two-way defender capable of joining an offensive rush or playing shutdown hockey, racked up two goals and 17 assists in 30 games this year, according to Elite Prospects.

In a statement, WHL manager of hockey operations lauded Primerano’s skating ability, puck-handling skills and ability to stay cool under pressure.

“She is able to deliver the puck crisply both in breakout and transition situations. Her processing speed allows her to constantly make good decisions in all three zones of the rink,” he said.

“Chloe’s play this season in the top U15 league in Canada made her fully deserving of this selection today,” added Vancouver Giants general manager Barclay Parneta in a statement posted to Twitter.

Primerano cited the support of her family in getting her to the historic moment, and said she had no plans to relax over the summer heading into training camp next fall.

“I’ve just got to keep working hard. Just getting drafted, like — you’ve got to keep working hard, you can’t stop working hard and just pushing through every day,” she said.