Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Sports

B.C. 15-year-old makes history as first female selected in WHL Bantam Draft

By Simon Little Global News
Posted May 19, 2022 9:55 pm
Chloe Primerano. View image in full screen
Chloe Primerano. WHL

A North Vancouver 15-year-old athlete has made history as the first-ever female hockey player to be chosen in the WHL Bantam Draft.

Chloe Primerano, who plays defence for the Burnaby Winter Club U15 Prep team, was drafted 268th overall in the 13th round by the Vancouver Giants.

Read more: Michael Bublé says he’ll be listening to Vancouver Giants playoffs at Billboard Awards red carpet

“I was driving home from school with my mom in the car, and I just, I was just praying for it,” Primerano said.

“And it just happened, and I was in shock, honestly.”

Story continues below advertisement

Primerano, who describes herself as a two-way defender capable of joining an offensive rush or playing shutdown hockey, racked up two goals and 17 assists in 30 games this year, according to Elite Prospects.

Trending Stories

In a statement, WHL manager of hockey operations lauded Primerano’s skating ability, puck-handling skills and ability to stay cool under pressure.

Click to play video: 'Focus Saskatchewan: First Female Official' Focus Saskatchewan: First Female Official
Focus Saskatchewan: First Female Official – May 8, 2022

“She is able to deliver the puck crisply both in breakout and transition situations. Her processing speed allows her to constantly make good decisions in all three zones of the rink,” he said.

Read more: Ève Gascon to become third female goaltender to play in QMJHL

“Chloe’s play this season in the top U15 league in Canada made her fully deserving of this selection today,” added Vancouver Giants general manager Barclay Parneta in a statement posted to Twitter.

Story continues below advertisement

Primerano cited the support of her family in getting her to the historic moment, and said she had no plans to relax over the summer heading into training camp next fall.

“I’ve just got to keep working hard. Just getting drafted, like — you’ve got to keep working hard, you can’t stop working hard and just pushing through every day,” she said.

© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Women's Hockey tagFemale hockey tagburnaby winter club u15 tagchole primerano tagfemale draft tagfemale whl tagfemale whl draft tagwhl female drafted tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers