Crime

Surrey RCMP makes 2 more arrests in beating of 15-year-old filmed by bullies

By Simon Little Global News
Posted May 19, 2022 6:44 pm
Disturbing online video raises new concerns about teen swarming
Disturbing content: A new online video of an attack on a 15-year-old girl in Surrey is raising new concerns about teen swarming. As Rumina Daya reports, a number of people simply shot video of the attack, and no one called police – May 10, 2022

WARNING: Some details in this story may be disturbing to readers. Discretion is advised. 

The Surrey RCMP has arrested two additional youths in relation to the brutal beating of a 15-year-old girl that was filmed by onlookers.

Mounties had previously arrested a third person, believed to be the “primary aggressor” in the assault.

“The investigation is ongoing and investigators are working to author a report to Crown counsel recommending charges against the three youths,” Surrey RCMP Cpl. Vanessa Munn told Global News Thursday.

Read more: ‘You’re not alone’ — Convoy held for 15-year-old Surrey girl beaten by teens

“It has not been completely determined what charges are going to be recommended at this point.”

The incident happened on May 7, when the victim was lured to Hillcrest Elementary School under the pretext of meeting friends for birthday cake.

She was instead met by an aggressive group, who allegedly kicked and punched her to the ground and forced her to kiss their shoes.

Bullied girl gets overwhelming support from community
Bullied girl gets overwhelming support from community

The girl’s mother estimates between 25 and 50 people were at the scene, several of whom filmed the incident and none of whom called 911.

Trending Stories

The assault left the victim with a fractured nose, a concussion, black eyes, bruised ribs, a rolled ankle that requires X-rays, and cuts and bruises all over her body, according to her mother.

Both the mother and daughter’s identities are protected by the Youth Criminal Justice Act.

Read more: ‘Never been so supported’ — Help pours in for 15-year-old beaten by teens in Surrey

“There are multiple parents coming forward and providing information and undoubtedly forcing their children to take responsibility for what role they played in this,” Munn said.

“It is clear that many people had a lapse in judgement that evening and that now hopefully parents are starting to, not rectify the situation, but at least hold their children accountable for their role.”

'You're not alone': Rally held for 15-year-old Surrey girl beaten by teens
‘You’re not alone’: Rally held for 15-year-old Surrey girl beaten by teens

Munn said the youth arrested in the incident have been released on conditions designed to protect the victim, pending the conclusion of the investigation.

She said officers still need statements from several witnesses before compiling their charge recommendations for Crown.

Read more: ‘I’m devastated’ — B.C. mom pleads for help after daughter punched, kicked and forced to kiss shoes

Since the assault, the victim hand her family have met with an outpouring of community support, including a vehicle convoy on Sunday.

A GoFundMe for the victim has raised more than $7,000.

