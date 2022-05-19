Canada to formally ban China’s Huawei from 5G networks

Send this page to someone via email

Huawei cannot be part of the development of the country’s 5G telecommunications network, the Canadian government is poised to announce Thursday, Global News has confirmed.

The expected decision follows years of geopolitical maneuvering and delays after Beijing arbitrarily detained two Canadians for more than 1,000 days. It will end a tumultuous waiting period over the fate of the Chinese company in the evolving Canadian 5G landscape.

Innovation Minister Francois-Philippe Champagne is set to hold a press conference at 4:15 p.m. Eastern.

The move will come amid deepening global concerns about Beijing’s disregard for international laws and human rights, and eight months after the release of Michael Kovrig and Michael Spavor from Chinese prisons earlier this fall.

They had been detained in what is widely viewed as retaliation by Beijing for the arrest of Huawei CFO Meng Wanzhou by Canadian authorities in December 2018. That arrest came after American authorities sought her extradition on allegations of bank fraud and skirting sanctions.

In an interview with The Canadian Press on Nov. 8, 2021, Champagne had hinted at a decision on the file and said that Canada only wants to deal with “trusted partners” on the development of the technological networks that will power a looming shift towards artificial intelligence ventures.

5G technology will play a major role in that development, but repeated delays in a decision by the government led Canadian telecommunications players to ink deals with other technology companies over the last three years, effectively freezing Huawei out of the market in the absence of a formal government decision.

However, the question of whether to allow Huawei technology to be part of that network has centred on fears that the company could spy on Canadians and use its technology as a sort of back door to monitor and collect data on Canadians to hand back to the Chinese government.

That’s because the National Intelligence Law in China dictates that Chinese companies must comply if asked to spy by the state.

Huawei Canada officials have insisted they are independent. But they have not said how or why they believed Canadians should trust them to defy any order from the Chinese government.

Canada is the last member of the Five Eyes security alliance – which includes the U.S., U.K., Australia and New Zealand – to either ban or restrict Huawei’s participation in next-generation wireless networks.

The issue became a source of friction between the Trudeau government and the Trump administration, who threatened to pull back from intelligence sharing with allies that allowed the Chinese telecom into their 5G networks.

But Huawei already has a significant presence in Canada’s wireless networks.

Global News reported last December that Canadian telecoms had spent upwards of $700 million on Huawei equipment while the Liberal government spent years mulling whether or not to ban the company from 5G networks.

With files from Global’s Mercedes Stephenson and Alex Boutilier.