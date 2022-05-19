Menu

Politics

Ontario NDP promise to remove tolls for truckers on Highway 407

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted May 19, 2022 3:17 pm
Click to play video: 'Are Ontario’s progressive parties hampering their election hopes?' Are Ontario’s progressive parties hampering their election hopes?
WATCH ABOVE: Progressive parties are focusing their attacks not just on the incumbent Progressive Conservatives but also against each other. As election day nears, and the PCs lead in polls, some suggest the real election campaign is taking place between the NDP and Liberals for second place. Matthew Bingley reports.

Ontario’s New Democrats say they won’t make truckers pony up if they drive on a private toll highway in the Toronto area.

The New Democrats say the promise would help relieve traffic on the provincially owned 400-series highways in southern Ontario by diverting truck traffic to the 407 Express Toll Route.

The party says commercial drivers would not have to pay the fare for the underused highway that runs from Burlington, Ont., in the west to Clarington, Ont., in the east.

Read more: Ontario NDP Leader Andrea Horwath tests positive for COVID-19

The promise is not included in the NDP’s costed platform, but the party says it would pay for it by pursuing penalty fees from the company that owns the highway.

Story continues below advertisement

The NDP says the Progressive Conservative government didn’t go after the payment, which it estimates at between $1 billion and $2 billion.

The party did not respond to questions about the feasibility of recouping these costs, or whether there’s a deadline to do so.

The Tories have promised to reduce congestion on Toronto-area highways by building a new highway that runs parallel to the 407 ETR, which would be called Highway 413 and cost $10 billion.

© 2022 The Canadian Press
