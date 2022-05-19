Ontario NDP Leader Andrea Horwath tests positive for COVID-19

Send this page to someone via email

Ontario NDP Leader Andrea Horwath says she has tested positive for COVID-19, just two weeks before Ontarians head to the polls.

Horwath made the announcement on Twitter early Thursday

“Like many others in this pandemic, this morning I tested positive for COVID-19,” Horwath wrote.

“We’re doing our best to keep everyone safe. I was looking forward to seeing folks in Northern Ontario,” she continued. “We’ll have to make adjustments but I’ll keep connecting with people however I can safely.”

Horwath said she was scheduled to go to Sault Ste. Marie, Thunder Bay, Kenora, Sandy Lake First Nation and North Bay over the next few days.

However, she said adjustments will be made, adding “stay safe, and take care of each other, and I’ll see you all on Zoom.”

Late Wednesday, Green Party Leader Mike Schreiner also tested positive for the virus.

Schreiner said he will participate in events virtually and will self-isolate as per health guidelines. He said he hopes to return to the campaign trail Tuesday.

So far, Liberal Leader Steven Del Duca and PC Leader Doug Ford have not made any announcements about being COVID-19 positive. \

All four party leaders participated in a debate Monday night in Toronto.

Del Duca’s office told Global News that he tested negative Thursday morning and is “symptom free and feels great, and he wishes Mike and Andrea speedy recoveries.”

Global News reached out to Ford’s office to see if he took a COVID-19 test following Horwath and Schreiner.

“It’s been more than 48 hours, so he’s not considered a close contact. He’s not experiencing any symptoms. He’ll continue following public health guidelines,” a Ford spokesperson said.

It is unclear if Ford took a rapid test Thursday as a precaution.

The news comes as the party leaders are in the middle of the provincial election campaign with two weeks left.

Advance voting has opened in Ontario and election day itself is June 2.

