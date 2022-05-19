Menu

Crime

Man charged in connection with indecent act investigation in Toronto: police

By Hannah Jackson Global News
Posted May 19, 2022 3:05 pm
Police say Nazim Shaffeek, 58, has been charged in connection with an indecent act investigation in Toronto.
Police say Nazim Shaffeek, 58, has been charged in connection with an indecent act investigation in Toronto. Toronto police / Handout

Police have arrested a man in connection with an indecent act investigation in Toronto.

In a press release, Toronto police said between June 2021 and May 2022, at around 5 a.m., and 6 a.m., a man was seen walking in the Kipling Avenue and Kidron Valley Drive area.

Officers said “on multiple occasions,” the man allegedly exposed himself to women walking in the area.

Police said on May 17, 58-year-old Nazim Shaffeek Shareef from Toronto was arrested.

Read more: Police investigating after fatal single-vehicle collision in Pickering

He has been charged with three counts of committing an indecent act in a public place.

Officers said he appeared in court on Tuesday.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police or Crime Stoppers.

