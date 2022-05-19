Man charged in connection with indecent act investigation in Toronto: police

Send this page to someone via email

Police have arrested a man in connection with an indecent act investigation in Toronto.

In a press release, Toronto police said between June 2021 and May 2022, at around 5 a.m., and 6 a.m., a man was seen walking in the Kipling Avenue and Kidron Valley Drive area.

Officers said “on multiple occasions,” the man allegedly exposed himself to women walking in the area.

Police said on May 17, 58-year-old Nazim Shaffeek Shareef from Toronto was arrested.

He has been charged with three counts of committing an indecent act in a public place.

Officers said he appeared in court on Tuesday.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police or Crime Stoppers.