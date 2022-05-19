SGI mails out first batch of vehicle insurance rebate cheques

Send this page to someone via email

Saskatchewan Government Insurance (SGI) has started mailing out it’s first batch of SGI rebate cheques to customers across the province.

More than 600,000 cheques are expected to be sent out by the end of the month totaling about $90 million.

Customers will receive a $100 rebate for each vehicle they had registered as of March 29 of this year.

SGI Minister Don Morgan says this is to help with the recent inflation pressures.

“It’s our citizens’ own money that has accumulated as a surplus in that account and we felt it would be beneficial for our citizens to try and give them some money to help with the cost of gasoline and inflationary pressures that are there,” he said.

“Cheques will be mailed in an order that is randomly assigned by SGI’s system, so two customers in the same household may receive their cheques up to two weeks apart,” SGI said in a release.

The release adds that nearly all classes of vehicle (private, commercial, farm, etc.) are eligible, while trailers and snowmobiles are not.

Customers do not have to request or apply for the rebate. They should receive a cheque as long as their address is up to date with SGI.

Customers are advised to ignore any texts they may receive from scammers saying they need to click a link to apply.

Customers are being asked to be patient while the cheques are being mailed, and if they have not received any by June 21 they can call the SGI customer service centre at 1-844-855-274.