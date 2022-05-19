Toronto to close roads for ActiveTO during parts of Victoria Day long weekend

Send this page to someone via email

The City of Toronto says there will be some road closures in effect for portions of the Victoria Day long weekend as part of ActiveTO.

One ActiveTO route, which has grown in popularity since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic, will be open to cyclists and pedestrians but closed to motorists.

On Monday, May 23 only, the eastbound lanes of Lake Shore Boulevard West will be closed to vehicles from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. The route closure runs from Windermere Avenue to Stadium Road.

For Lake Shore Boulevard West, the Heart & Stroke foundation will be hosting its Ride for Heart event on Sunday between 9 a.m. and 5 p.m.

As well, on Saturday and Sunday ActiveTO will take place on Bayview Avenue from Rosedale Valley Road to Lawren Harris Square.

River Street will also be closed between Bayview Avenue and Spruce Street.

And, Meadoway from Brimley Road to Scarborough Golf Club Road will also be closed.

These three routes will be closed to vehicles for the two days between 7 a.m. Saturday to 7 p.m. Sunday.

“These road closures are recurring short-term closures of major streets adjacent to highly used trails that provide space for thousands of people to be active, contributing to the overall health and wellbeing of Toronto residents,” city officials said.

Roads within High Park will also be closed to vehicles on all three days of the long weekend, the City said.