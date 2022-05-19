Meet a Halifax search and rescue dog who has retired after 11 years of work

Send this page to someone via email

A Halifax search and rescue dog named Jet has officially retired after 11 years of service.

In a release, Halifax Search and Rescue said the black Labrador Retriever was a common sight during missing person and evidence searches.

Jet was involved in hundreds of hours of operational searches alongside his chauffer Kevin McNeil since his first validation from RCMP in 2010.

He was only 18 months old when he began his career. Since then, he has been assisting his partner with search and rescue operations throughout Nova Scotia and New Brunswick.

“In 2015, Jet (and Kevin) were recognized by Royal Canadian Mounted Police/Halifax Regional Police Integrated Major Crime unit for their participation in evidence searches,” the release said.

View image in full screen Jet is seen with his chauffer Kevin McNeil. Halifax Search and Rescue

“A year later, Jet received the Bamse Award from the Royal Nova Scotia International Tattoo.”

Story continues below advertisement

Read more: Petition calling for recreational fireworks ban in Nova Scotia growing

The release said Jet completed two levels of Human Remains Detection training at the Western Carolina University in Cullowhee, North Carolina in 2013.

The rescue dog also completed various training programs in Manitoba and Virginia.

“The highlight of Jet’s career would be the occasions he was able to assist in bringing home loved ones and helping towards bringing closure to other families,” said Kevin Mcneil, Jet’s handler in the Search and Rescue field in the release.

Though the announcement came on Thursday, the impressive and profoundly adored canine officially hung up his search harness on November 10, 2021.