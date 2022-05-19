Toronto city councillor Ana Bailao will not seek re-election after 12 years in office

Send this page to someone via email

Toronto’s city councillor for Ward 9 Davenport says she is not seeking re-election in the municipal election in October.

Ana Bailao issued a tweet Thursday morning with her announcement.

Bailao has been a councillor for the City of Toronto for 12 years with a focus on affordable housing.

“It’s been the honour of a lifetime [to] serve as City Councillor & Deputy Mayor,” Bailao wrote. “While I have not yet decided what is next for me, I remain committed to continuing to contribute to our city.”

“Most of all, I am humbled and grateful by the confidence and trust you have placed in me as your representative,” Bailao continued. “From new parks, to a new library, new community centres and creating hundreds of new affordable housing homes, we worked together to move our wonderful community forward.”

Meanwhile, anyone looking to run for mayor, city council or school board trustees has until Aug. 19 to register nomination papers.

Toronto’s municipal election is set for Oct. 24, as are all other municipal elections across Ontario.

