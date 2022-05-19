Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Politics

Toronto city councillor Ana Bailao will not seek re-election after 12 years in office

By Gabby Rodrigues Global News
Posted May 19, 2022 7:03 am
Mayor-elect John Tory, (right), and deputy mayor Ana Bailao, (left), speak to the media at Toronto city hall on Oct. 24, 2018. View image in full screen
Mayor-elect John Tory, (right), and deputy mayor Ana Bailao, (left), speak to the media at Toronto city hall on Oct. 24, 2018. Global News

Toronto’s city councillor for Ward 9 Davenport says she is not seeking re-election in the municipal election in October.

Ana Bailao issued a tweet Thursday morning with her announcement.

Bailao has been a councillor for the City of Toronto for 12 years with a focus on affordable housing.

“It’s been the honour of a lifetime [to] serve as City Councillor & Deputy Mayor,” Bailao wrote. “While I have not yet decided what is next for me, I remain committed to continuing to contribute to our city.”

Read more: John Tory registers to run for 3rd term as Toronto mayor in October election

“Most of all, I am humbled and grateful by the confidence and trust you have placed in me as your representative,” Bailao continued. “From new parks, to a new library, new community centres and creating hundreds of new affordable housing homes, we worked together to move our wonderful community forward.”

Trending Stories
Story continues below advertisement

Meanwhile, anyone looking to run for mayor, city council or school board trustees has until Aug. 19 to register nomination papers.

Toronto’s municipal election is set for Oct. 24, as are all other municipal elections across Ontario.

© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
politics tagToronto politics tagCity of Toronto tagToronto election tagCity Councillor tagDavenport tagAna Bailao tagToronto election 2022 tagWard 9 Davenport tagAna Bailao city councillor tagWad 9 tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers