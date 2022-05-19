Where the Ontario leaders are on the campaign trail for Thursday, May 19

Send this page to someone via email

Share this item on Twitter

Share this item via WhatsApp

Share this item on Facebook

Here’s where the leaders of Ontario’s main political parties are today:

Progressive Conservative Leader Doug Ford

Niagara-on-the-Lake: Makes an announcement. 10:30 a.m.

NDP Leader Andrea Horwath

Sault Ste. Marie: Picks up coffee at Country Style. 9 a.m., 275 Second Line W

Sault Ste. Marie: Announces plan for jobs. 10:15 a.m., Soo Foundry & Machine Ltd., 215 Drive in Rd

Sault Ste. Marie: Meets with first time & young voters. 1 p.m., Outside Canadian Bush Planes Heritage Centre, 50 Pim St

Thunder Bay: Meets with Indigenous leaders. 5 p.m.

Liberal Leader Steven Del Duca

Mississauga: Makes an announcement on affordability.9 a.m., Econo Gas Station, 7454 Airport Road

Story continues below advertisement

Mississauga: Holds an Ethnic Media Town Hall, 10:30 a.m., 2788 Slough St

Mississauga: Meets with small business owners. 11:40 a.m., Sunset Grill, 7030 St. Barbara Blvd

Brampton: Meets with small business owners. 12:30 p.m., Royal Taste, 10990 Chinguacousy Rd

Ottawa: Attends meet and greet with supporters in Ottawa. 8 p.m., Villa Marconi, 1026 Baseline Rd

Green Party Leader Mike Schreiner

No scheduled in-person public events, as he is isolating at home after testing positive for COVID-19

Virtual: Makes an announcement on protecting water and building a livable future for Ontarians, 10:15 a.m.

Deputy Green Party Leader Dianne Saxe

Toronto: Participating in and speaking at Ontario Nurses’ Association rally against Bill 124 (filling in for Schreiner), 12:30 p.m., Bridge at 4001 Leslie Street and Esther Shiner Boulevard