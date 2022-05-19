Where the Ontario leaders are on the campaign trail for Thursday, May 19

Here’s where the leaders of Ontario’s main political parties are today:
Progressive Conservative Leader Doug Ford
Niagara-on-the-Lake: Makes an announcement. 10:30 a.m.
NDP Leader Andrea Horwath
Sault Ste. Marie: Picks up coffee at Country Style. 9 a.m., 275 Second Line W
Sault Ste. Marie: Announces plan for jobs. 10:15 a.m., Soo Foundry & Machine Ltd., 215 Drive in Rd
Sault Ste. Marie: Meets with first time & young voters. 1 p.m., Outside Canadian Bush Planes Heritage Centre, 50 Pim St
Thunder Bay: Meets with Indigenous leaders. 5 p.m.
Liberal Leader Steven Del Duca
Mississauga: Makes an announcement on affordability.9 a.m., Econo Gas Station, 7454 Airport Road
Mississauga: Holds an Ethnic Media Town Hall, 10:30 a.m., 2788 Slough St
Mississauga: Meets with small business owners. 11:40 a.m., Sunset Grill, 7030 St. Barbara Blvd
Brampton: Meets with small business owners. 12:30 p.m., Royal Taste, 10990 Chinguacousy Rd
Ottawa: Attends meet and greet with supporters in Ottawa. 8 p.m., Villa Marconi, 1026 Baseline Rd
Green Party Leader Mike Schreiner
No scheduled in-person public events, as he is isolating at home after testing positive for COVID-19
Virtual: Makes an announcement on protecting water and building a livable future for Ontarians, 10:15 a.m.
Deputy Green Party Leader Dianne Saxe
Toronto: Participating in and speaking at Ontario Nurses’ Association rally against Bill 124 (filling in for Schreiner), 12:30 p.m., Bridge at 4001 Leslie Street and Esther Shiner Boulevard
