Politics

Where the Ontario leaders are on the campaign trail for Thursday, May 19

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted May 19, 2022 6:10 am
Click to play video: 'Ontario parties try to define 2022 election key issues' Ontario parties try to define 2022 election key issues
WATCH ABOVE; Ontario parties try to define 2022 election key issues.

Here’s where the leaders of Ontario’s main political parties are today:

Progressive Conservative Leader Doug Ford

Niagara-on-the-Lake: Makes an announcement. 10:30 a.m.

NDP Leader Andrea Horwath

Sault Ste. Marie: Picks up coffee at Country Style. 9 a.m., 275 Second Line W

Sault Ste. Marie: Announces plan for jobs. 10:15 a.m., Soo Foundry & Machine Ltd., 215 Drive in Rd

Sault Ste. Marie: Meets with first time & young voters. 1 p.m., Outside Canadian Bush Planes Heritage Centre, 50 Pim St

Thunder Bay: Meets with Indigenous leaders. 5 p.m.

Liberal Leader Steven Del Duca

Mississauga: Makes an announcement on affordability.9 a.m., Econo Gas Station, 7454 Airport Road

Mississauga: Holds an Ethnic Media Town Hall, 10:30 a.m., 2788 Slough St

Mississauga: Meets with small business owners. 11:40 a.m., Sunset Grill, 7030 St. Barbara Blvd

Brampton: Meets with small business owners. 12:30 p.m., Royal Taste, 10990 Chinguacousy Rd

Ottawa: Attends meet and greet with supporters in Ottawa. 8 p.m., Villa Marconi, 1026 Baseline Rd

Green Party Leader Mike Schreiner

No scheduled in-person public events, as he is isolating at home after testing positive for COVID-19

Virtual: Makes an announcement on protecting water and building a livable future for Ontarians, 10:15 a.m.

Deputy Green Party Leader Dianne Saxe

Toronto: Participating in and speaking at Ontario Nurses’ Association rally against Bill 124 (filling in for Schreiner), 12:30 p.m., Bridge at 4001 Leslie Street and Esther Shiner Boulevard

© 2022 The Canadian Press
