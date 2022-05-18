Construction begins for Shuswap Royal Canadian Marine Search and Rescue

Ten years ago, when people in the Shuswap started the only inland Royal Canadian Marine Search and Rescue station in B.C., they thought they’d respond to maybe 12-15 calls a summer. That first summer they were dispatched on 46 missions.
After a decade of responding to all manner of emergencies on Shuswap and Mara Lakes, the busy volunteer organization took a major step forward on Wednesday when it officially started construction on its rescue base.
The rescue base, a $585,000 floating boathouse, will be placed at the end of a dock just off Sicamous’ Main Street and become a hub for search and rescue volunteers to launch missions.
Currently, the rescue boats are moored outside.
Having a boathouse of their own has been a vision of the marine search and rescue crews since the Shuswap Royal Marine Search and Rescue station was founded 10 years ago.
Those fundraising dollars combined with provincial and local government support are making the dream of a rescue base a reality. Sutherland said station volunteers also deserve credit for the way the search and rescue organization has progressed.
Construction on the boathouse is expected to finish by late November and the facility should be in place and operational by next May.
