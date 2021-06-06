Man rushed to hospital in critical condition after going overboard from BC Ferry

Send this page to someone via email

A man was rushed to hospital in critical condition on Sunday, after going overboard from a BC Ferry.

BC Ferries said it happened shortly before 1:30 p.m., as the Queen of Cowichan was passing Bowen Island, heading out of Horseshoe Bay.

The ferry deployed a rescue boat and the Canadian Coast Guard also dispatched help.

The volunteer-run Royal Canadian Marine Search and Rescue ultimately recovered the man.

Jason King with RCM SAR said a crew was deployed from Horseshoe Bay at 1:30 p.m., and found the man not long afterward near the south end of Bowen Island. The crew performed CPR before handing the man off to a crew on a Coast Guard hovercraft.

BC Emergency Health Services said paramedics then met rescue crews at Spanish Banks and transported the patient in critical condition to a local hospital.

BC Ferries said the incident resulted in a slight delay for the Queen of Cowichan’s arrival at Departure Bay in Nanaimo.