Canada

Man rushed to hospital in critical condition after going overboard from BC Ferry

By Simon Little Global News
Posted June 6, 2021 7:44 pm
A Royal Canadian Marine Search and Rescue vessel recovered a person who went overboard from a BC Ferry on Sunday. View image in full screen
A Royal Canadian Marine Search and Rescue vessel recovered a person who went overboard from a BC Ferry on Sunday. @Kevinadhika/Twitter

A man was rushed to hospital in critical condition on Sunday, after going overboard from a BC Ferry.

BC Ferries said it happened shortly before 1:30 p.m., as the Queen of Cowichan was passing Bowen Island, heading out of Horseshoe Bay.

Read more: Man rescued after going overboard on Nanaimo-to-Tsawwassen B.C. ferry

The ferry deployed a rescue boat and the Canadian Coast Guard also dispatched help.

The volunteer-run Royal Canadian Marine Search and Rescue ultimately recovered the man.

Click to play video: 'BC Ferries crew rescues man overboard' BC Ferries crew rescues man overboard
BC Ferries crew rescues man overboard – Jun 19, 2018

Read more: Man launches life raft from B.C. ferry and jumps overboard

Story continues below advertisement

Jason King with RCM SAR said a crew was deployed from Horseshoe Bay at 1:30 p.m., and found the man not long afterward near the south end of Bowen Island. The crew performed CPR before handing the man off to a crew on a Coast Guard hovercraft.

BC Emergency Health Services said paramedics then met rescue crews at Spanish Banks and transported the patient in critical condition to a local hospital.

BC Ferries said the incident resulted in a slight delay for the Queen of Cowichan’s arrival at Departure Bay in Nanaimo.

