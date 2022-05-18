Kelowna RCMP: 20 per cent vacancy levels remain a challenge

Send this page to someone via email

There’s more inner turmoil at the Kelowna RCMP detachment. Sources from inside the detachment are saying since a previous news report on understaffing, issues have continued to get worse.

In a letter to Kelowna officers, Supt. Kara Triance stated Inspector Adam MacIntosh will be away from work for an undetermined period of time, effective immediately.

There is also talk that Kelowna RCMP’s drug unit will be dissolved to backfill other open positions on the homicide and robbery teams.

B.C. RCMP Director Dawn Roberts supplied an email addressing some of the concerns heard from a source within the department.

“First, I want to advise that Supt. Triance has discussed and publicly addressed, a number of times, her concerns with respect to vacancies, staffing and workload issues that Kelowna RCMP detachment is experiencing. Whether it is prolific offenders, mental health related calls for service, or operational challenges. She has been speaking to those concerns with the City of Kelowna and their community partners to find local solutions and ultimately reduce the workload challenges,” said Roberts.

“She and her senior team have discussed these challenges with their employees (units, watches, programs & services) and the Southeast District Commander and his team, and even developed solutions to address the needs both in the short-term and long-term.”

Roberts also said B.C. RCMP are developing vacancy management strategies to help Kelowna address the issues.

“Kelowna is experiencing vacancy levels that are unfortunately common throughout the province of about 20%. This includes short and long-term medical leave due to illness or injuries, maternity/paternity leave and leave without pay,” said Roberts.

Looking ahead, Roberts said, “Kelowna has and will continue to take the necessary steps to address the health and welfare of our people as we know that workload, change, and injuries/illness contribute to numerous stressors our people are facing. In addition to the professional support that is offered, reducing what is at the core of the stressors remains a priority.

“When it comes to addressing workload and vacancies, Kelowna RCMP has shifted some proactive resources to ensure that files of the most serious nature, including benchmark offences, are adequately resourced.”

Sources within the Kelowna RCMP said the detachment is easily short by more than 70 staff members, and filling vacant positions has been extremely difficult.

B.C. RCMP confirms Kelowna is experiencing vacant staffing levels of around 20 per cent.

Global News contacted the National Police Federation, a union for RCMP officers. The union would not talk in specifics but did supply a statement.

“It’s no secret that our members continue to be asked to do more with less, and the financial and human resource challenges that come along with those asks have all been amplified by COVID-19. These include an annual decline in applications to join the RCMP, increased workloads and reduced staffing levels in detachments in BC and across the country,” said Rob Farrer, NPF’s Pacific Region Director.

Kelowna’s drug unit will allegedly be dissolved June 15th, according to the source.

The source has serious concerns with the detachment not having a drug section, for a city of Kelowna’s size and gang activity.

Kelowna RCMP was not available for comment.