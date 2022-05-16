Menu

Crime

Handgun, meth, catalytic converter confiscated during Kelowna traffic stop

By Kathy Michaels Global News
Posted May 16, 2022 5:18 pm
Officers are attempting to identify where the tools and catalytic converter were stolen from. If these tools belong to you, please call the Kelowna RCMP at 250-762-3300 and quote file 2022-27426.
Officers are attempting to identify where the tools and catalytic converter were stolen from. If these tools belong to you, please call the Kelowna RCMP at 250-762-3300 and quote file 2022-27426. Courtesy: RCMP

A stolen handgun, drugs and a bag of tools were among property seized when a woman was caught for allegedly driving erratically earlier this month.

A Chrysler 300  was seen being maneuvered erratically on Baron Road at around 2 a.m. May 10 and when Mounties pulled it over, a conversation with the driver and passenger prompted further investigation, RCMP said in a press release.

Read more: Taller tower proposed for Kelowna’s old RCMP detachment site

That’s when officers located at least 210 grams of suspected methamphetamine, 24 grams of suspected cocaine and 11 grams of suspected fentanyl.

The driver and her passenger, a 41-year-old man, were subsequently arrested for possession for the purpose of trafficking.

“In addition to the drugs located in the car, officers also seized a loaded handgun as well as a replica handgun, an undisclosed amount of cash, tools and a catalytic converter,” Cpl. Tammy Lobb, said in a press release.

Read more: Kelowna man missing for one year, RCMP issue plea for information

The investigation has determined the loaded firearm was stolen from a residence in Kelowna in 2021.

The driver was released without charges and the passenger was released and scheduled to appear in court at a later date. The driver may also face charges related to this arrest.

Officers are attempting to identify where the tools and catalytic converter were stolen from. Anyone believing the items to be theirs is asked to call the Kelowna RCMP at 250-762-3300 and quote file 2022-27426.

