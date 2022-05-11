Kelowna man missing for one year, RCMP issue plea for information

Send this page to someone via email

It’s been a year since Kelowna man Jacob Wilson went missing and his whereabouts are still unknown, prompting the Mounties to issue a plea for public assistance.

Wilson, 42, was last seen May 9, 2021 and his friend and police said they are very concerned for his health and well-being, Cpl. Tammy Lobb, media relations officer for the Kelowna RCMP, said in a press release.

Wilson is five feet nine inches tall, has hazel eyes and when he went missing had blonde hair and a thin build. He was last seen wearing a black shirt and black cap.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Kelowna RCMP serious crime unit at 250-762-3300 and quote file number 2021-29169.

Story continues below advertisement

If you would like to remain anonymous, please call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or leave a tip online.