Canada

Kelowna man missing for one year, RCMP issue plea for information

By Kathy Michaels Global News
Posted May 11, 2022 11:50 am
Click to play video: 'What happens when a person goes missing in B.C.?' What happens when a person goes missing in B.C.?
Missing person reports are filed every day in B.C. but what are the steps taken when someone is reported missing? And what happens when they are found? Global News breaks it down for you – Sep 21, 2020

It’s been a year since Kelowna man Jacob Wilson went missing and his whereabouts are still unknown, prompting the Mounties to issue a plea for public assistance.

Wilson, 42, was last seen May 9, 2021 and his friend and police said they are very concerned for his health and well-being, Cpl. Tammy Lobb, media relations officer for the Kelowna RCMP, said in a press release.

Read more: Yorkton, Sask. RCMP seek public assistance in search for missing man

Wilson is five feet nine inches tall, has hazel eyes and when he went missing had blonde hair and a thin build. He was last seen wearing a black shirt and black cap.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Kelowna RCMP serious crime unit at 250-762-3300 and quote file number 2021-29169.

Read more: RCMP turning to public to find missing woman who flew from Sask. to B.C.

If you would like to remain anonymous, please call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or leave a tip online.

