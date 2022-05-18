New charitable space beer launched in Guelph, Ont. to raise funds for science centre

Send this page to someone via email

A Guelph, Ont., charity with an aim of bringing a science centre to the city has teamed with a local brewery to create a new beer which features actual meteorites.

University of Guelph lecturer Orbax Thomas, one of the co-founders of Royal City Science, says that 50 cents from each can of Dark Matter Quantum Lager will go to the funds the group is raising for the science centre.

“We have a pretty unique thing about this beer, which is that it’s been brewed with actual meteorites that have been in space,” he explained.

To coincide with the launch of the “spectacular space drink”, Royal City Science will also be holding a series of guest lectures over the next month at different brewhouses in the city of Guelph.

The first will take place on Wednesday night at Wellington Brewery and it will feature a talk on the Physics of Fizz, from co-founder of Royal City Science Dr. Joanne O’Meara, who is a physics professor at the University of Guelph, alongside Wellington’s head brewer Jeff Wilson.

Next week’s talk will focus on heart health and will see biomedical sciences professor Glen Pyle and heart donor recipient Janet Parr speaking at Fixed Gear Brewing.

On June 1st, planetary and space policy advocate Kate Howells and planetary geochemist Dr. Glynis Perrett will be on hand at Brothers Brewing to talk about moon madness and how to spot meteorites.

Finally, the series will close out at Baker Street on June 8 with a talk which will focus on Guelph groundwater and sustainability.

“These are all aimed at a general audience. We’re not trying to present you with a bunch of science that’s going to be over your head,” Thomas explained.

“We’re trying to present you with stuff that you’re interested in and things that will spark conversation and curiosity.”