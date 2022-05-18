Menu

Crime

Man wanted in Winnipeg hotel bar homicide arrested, police say

By Shane Gibson Global News
Posted May 18, 2022 3:48 pm
Winnipeg police say Christopher Curtis Bone has been charged with second-degree murder in connection to the shooting death of Ryan Mitchell Spence, 39.
Winnipeg police say Christopher Curtis Bone has been charged with second-degree murder in connection to the shooting death of Ryan Mitchell Spence, 39. Winnipeg Police Service

A man wanted in connection with a fatal shooting at a downtown Winnipeg hotel bar has been caught, police say.

Ryan Mitchell Spence, 39, was shot inside the bar at a hotel in the 300 block Smith Street hotel just after midnight May 1.

He was taken to hospital in critical condition where he later died, police previously said.

Police issued a second-degree arrest warrant for 31-year-old Christopher Curtis Bone May 12, and asked for the public’s help tracking him down.

They warned Bone was considered armed and dangerous.

On Wednesday police said Bone was arrested at a home in the 400 block of Sargent Avenue around 11:30 a.m. Tuesday.

Bone is charged with second-degree murder, possession of a firearm contrary to a prohibition order, and possession of methamphetamine.

He remains in police custody.

