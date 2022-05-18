Menu

Crime

Hamilton police looking for break and enter suspect

By Dave Woodard Global News
Posted May 18, 2022 2:25 pm
Man wanted in connection with break and enter
Hamilton police looking for a break and enter suspect. Hamilton police

Hamilton police are looking into a commercial break and enter last month in the east end.

Investigators say on April 19 just before 4 a.m., a suspect broke into a business in a commercial plaza in the area of Queenston Road and Margaret Avenue in Stoney Creek.

Read more: $20 million in pot plants seized, destroyed in Norfolk County

Police say the suspect stole a quantity of undisclosed product before fleeing on foot.

They say a vehicle associated with the suspect was seen in the area shortly before they went in.

Hamilton police looking for break and enter suspect - image

Investigators aren’t saying what the product was, or any details about the suspect.

Story continues below advertisement

If you have any information that you believe could assist with the investigation into this crime, you are asked to contact Det. Const. Boris Iveljic by calling 905-540-6327 or Staff Sgt. Andrea Torrie at 905-546-2991 of the Hamilton police BEAR unit.

