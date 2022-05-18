Hamilton police looking for break and enter suspect

Send this page to someone via email

Hamilton police are looking into a commercial break and enter last month in the east end.

Investigators say on April 19 just before 4 a.m., a suspect broke into a business in a commercial plaza in the area of Queenston Road and Margaret Avenue in Stoney Creek.

Police say the suspect stole a quantity of undisclosed product before fleeing on foot.

They say a vehicle associated with the suspect was seen in the area shortly before they went in.

Investigators aren’t saying what the product was, or any details about the suspect.

If you have any information that you believe could assist with the investigation into this crime, you are asked to contact Det. Const. Boris Iveljic by calling 905-540-6327 or Staff Sgt. Andrea Torrie at 905-546-2991 of the Hamilton police BEAR unit.