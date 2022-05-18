Menu

Canada

Saskatoon community volunteer receives new charges concerning sexual assault against minors

By Andrew Benson Global News
Posted May 18, 2022 12:28 pm
Saskatoon police cruiser
The 62 year-old was originally charged with four counts of sexual assault and four counts of sexual interference involving four different victims under the age of 16. File / Global News

Saskatoon police have laid additional charges against Eric Pohorecky after multiple counts of sexual interference.

Read more: Saskatoon community volunteer receives multiple sexual assault charges

Sixty-two-year-old Pokerecky has been charged with an additional count of both sexual assault and sexual interference.

This brings the total number of charges to five counts of sexual assault and five counts of sexual interference.

Read more: 2 men arrested by Saskatoon police after multiple stabbings

Pohorecky is known to be a regular community volunteer in Saskatoon. The five counts relate to alleged incidents between 2016 and 2021 which involved individuals under the age of 16.

Trending Stories
Investigators are once again asking anyone with information to contact the SPS at 306-975-8300, as it is believed there could be other victims in the community.

Pohorecky’s next court appearance is June 14.

Click to play video: 'Saskatchewan ICE Unit gets more officers to deal with increasing child exploitation files' Saskatchewan ICE Unit gets more officers to deal with increasing child exploitation files
Saskatchewan ICE Unit gets more officers to deal with increasing child exploitation files – Mar 25, 2022
© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
