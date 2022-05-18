Saskatoon community volunteer receives new charges concerning sexual assault against minors

Send this page to someone via email

Saskatoon police have laid additional charges against Eric Pohorecky after multiple counts of sexual interference.

Sixty-two-year-old Pokerecky has been charged with an additional count of both sexual assault and sexual interference.

This brings the total number of charges to five counts of sexual assault and five counts of sexual interference.

Pohorecky is known to be a regular community volunteer in Saskatoon. The five counts relate to alleged incidents between 2016 and 2021 which involved individuals under the age of 16.

Investigators are once again asking anyone with information to contact the SPS at 306-975-8300, as it is believed there could be other victims in the community.

Pohorecky’s next court appearance is June 14.

