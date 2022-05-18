South Simcoe Police appealing for witnesses after fatal Bradford, Ont. collision

Send this page to someone via email

Police are appealing for witnesses after a collision in Bradford, Ont., left one man dead.

In a press release, South Simcoe Police said officers received a report of a three-vehicle collision on County Road 88 near Sideroad 10 on Tuesday at around 10:50 p.m.

Officers said one driver — a 39-year-old man from Bradford — was pronounced deceased at the scene.

Police said the driver of the second vehicle was trapped and had to be extricated by firefighters.

According to police, he was transported to a local hospital with “critical injuries” and was then taken to a Toronto hospital for treatment.

The driver of the third vehicle was transported to hospital with minor injuries, police said.

Officers said the investigation is ongoing.

Anyone who may have witnessed the collision or who may have dashcam footage is asked to contact police.

